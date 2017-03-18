Fire Rescue Training

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Clear Lake Fire Department practiced with new equipment to give firefighters hands on experience in emergency situations.

“We got some new SCBA’s, they’re a little bit bulkier, little bit more weight,” says Captain Tom Hardwig, Clear Lake Fire Department.

The SCBA’s or self-contained breathing apparatuses, weigh about forty-five pounds.

And fire fighters put them to use at the new Escape Clear Lake facility.

With Captain Hardwig leading the way.

“Inside there are several different rooms, different hallways opening so it was a little confusing to add to the challenge because the layout of everybody’s home is a little bit different,” says Hardwig.

And it was a challenge for some of the men.

“It’s really important because you never know what you’re going to get into, when it goes down to it, you have to get them out and what’s great about this facility was the maze that we’re unfamiliar with, so we had no idea where to go, we were disoriented, it’s blacked out, we can’t see anything so it really becomes on our communication,” Chris Ward, Firefighter/EMT, Clear Lake Fire Department.

From getting to a downed firefighter or just plain getting out, the scenarios required a lot of teamwork.

“And you got to trust that the guys and women that you go in with can also do that job, you need to know that they got your back and you have their back and that’s the great thing about this training,” says Ward.

As for Hardwig, he says their main priority is safety, saving a life and making it out alive.

“It’s working as a team and trying to remain calm and keep your composure, so we do make the right choices and educated decision to keep everybody safe.”