Goodhue girls claim back-to-back state championships

Summary release from the MNHSL:

Goodhue completed the first successful title defense in Class A since 2012 with a 73-51 victory over Mountain Iron-Buhl in the championship game on Saturday, March 18 at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus.

Senior forward Maddy Miller scored 10 of her 21 points in the first half to help send the No. 2-seeded Wildcats (28-4) to their second consecutive Class A championship. Goodhue is the second No. 2 seed to win a Class A champion. The other was Ada-Borup in 2015.

The victory also erased memories of Goodhue’s 78-34 loss to Mountain Iron-Buhl on Dec 3 in the Breakdown Classic in the fourth game of the season. Mountain Iron-Buhl, the top seed entering the tournament, finished as the runner-up for the second time. The previous second-place finish against Maranatha Christian Academy in 2012.

Junior forward Sydney Lodemeier, Goodhue’s floor leader, had 14 points and 14 rebounds, including 13 on the defensive end. Senior guard Mckenzie Ryan also had 14 points, including making 10 of 10 from the free throw line.

Goodhue built a 29-22 lead at the break behind 10 points from senior forward Maddy Miller. Senior guard Mckenzie Ryan scored six points, all of the points coming off powerful drives where she made the layup, drew the fouls, and made the ensuing free throws. Junior Sydney Lodermeier also had six points, to go with seven rebounds in the first half.

Mountain Iron-Buhl (31-2), which trailed by as many as 10 points in the first half, was paced by senior guard Chelsea Mason with 16 points. Sophomore guard Macy Savela had 14 points.