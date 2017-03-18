Man arrested twice in two days

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. – A man was arrested Friday night for allegedly being in possession and using methamphetamine in front of a toddler.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says they received a tip that 52-year-old Cedric Betts of Wykoff had the drug and was using it with a two-year-old in his home. Deputies searched Betts’ apartment on Friday and say they found evidence of the allegations against Betts and he was taken to the Fillmore County Detention Center. The two-year-old was taken to a safe environment, officials say. Betts is facing a felony charge of methamphetamine related charges involving a child.

Betts then posted the $5,000 conditional bail Friday night and was released with one condition being that he remain law-abiding. However, deputies were called to his apartment complex Saturday night because a caller reported Betts was making threats. He was arrested on charges of making terroristic threats and violating the conditions of his bail and release and was taken back to the Fillmore County Detention Center where he will await a court appearance.