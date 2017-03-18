One person taken to hospital after incident Friday night

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. – No one was injured after an incident in Fillmore County Friday night.

According to the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, a person suffering from a mental health crisis was located near 110th Ave. and 131st St. in Beaver Township. The person was alone in a parked vehicle. Law enforcement set up a perimeter around the car with help from the Minnesota State Patrol, Mower County Sheriff’s deputies and Olmsted County deputies. Officials started communicating with the person, but around 9:30 p.m., the victim tried to leave the area. The tires on his car were deflated by “stop sticks” and the person surrendered to officers on scene.

The victim was taken to Rochester for evaluation.

Officials searched the car and found a loaded handgun.