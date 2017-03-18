St. Patrick’s Day Aftermath

MASON CITY, Iowa – Boulder Tap House was packed on St.Patrick’s Day with many people coming in and out to enjoy beer and delicious food.

Some of the most popular items included a variety of green and Irish beers.

Brenda Hunt, the assistant general manager says they were prepared and fully staffed to serve customers.

“Since it is a big drinking day we always prepare and are very big on checking ID’s with everybody that’s coming through and getting through the door and following correct services. As far as that goes we are talking about that with our staff, especially days when you know more people are going to be out,” says Hunt.

Brenda says although they were pretty busy their main goal was to make sure that everyone was safe.