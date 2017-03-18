Two vehicle crash sends three to the hospital

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. – Three people were taken to the hospital after their vehicle crashed into another.

It happened on Friday afternoon at County Highway 26 and County Highway 46. Officials say when they arrived on scene a Chevrolet Colorado and Buick LeSabre were both in the road on Highway 26. They say the driver of the Buick pulled out in front of the Chevy, who had the right of way.

The three people inside the Buick were taken by ambulance to the hospital. The driver of the Chevy had minor injuries and wasn’t taken to the hospital.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Hayward Fire Department and First Responders, the Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Department of Natural Recourses and Gold Cross Ambulance.