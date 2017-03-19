John and Jennifer Brandau Eggena Barn Benefit

Rudd, Iowa – Tragedies can strike at any moment and can leave those affected seeking help.

For a local family, tragedy recently struck but now their community is rallying around them to help pick up the pieces.

“So, I got up like a normal morning to go to the bathroom and to go do chores there was a red blue flashing lights in my bathroom window and went outside and our barn was basically burned to the ground and the fire department was there,” says John Brandau Eggena.

John, his wife Jennifer and kids lost more than just a barn on that night back in January, all due to an electrical issue.

The building was going to house livestock to help bring in income for their family.

“A bunch of birds of all kinds, we had three goats that had babies that we had lost,” says John.

And although it’s been a difficult couple of months, the family is not without support.

“We have a very good church to work with and they’re very giving and we had a very wonderful turnout today,” says Linda Brandau, Great Aunt of Jennifer.

“You know actually that’s a very easy thing for this church to do, it’s something we do all the time,” says Cathy Belles, Pastor at Eden Presbyterian Church,

And the Brandau family is leaning on friends and family as they try and get back to normal.

“Going through the paperwork for the transfer for the tools that we lost and we had another building next to it that was damaged,” says John.

But John says he is most thankful his family is safe and that they have a strong support system.

“You know it’s always uncomfortable to ask for help, we never had to ask for extra help. They just said look you are a member of our congregation and we want to do this for you and a lot of the neighbors stop and say whenever you’re ready let us know we can help.