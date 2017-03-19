Knights of Columbus Irish Stew

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – The Irish spirit hasn’t gone away quite yet as hundreds came together to take part in the 36th Annual Irish Stew Event.

Knights of Columbus, boy scouts and local volunteers had all hands on deck to serve community members.

From stew to pies, there were treats for anyone’s taste buds.

Dave Roberts and his wife are from Cedar Falls and say they haven’t missed taking part in the celebration for the last eight years.

“Well it’s always fun to meet new people. Food and fellowship is part of our faith and it certainly is a privilege to be able to share it with our friends here in Clear Lake,” says Roberts.

All the money donated will go to the Knights of Columbus general fund to help support families, church and the community in need.