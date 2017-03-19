Missing person in Chickasaw County

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa – Authorities are asking for your help locating a missing person in Fredericksburg.

According to the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, 67-year-old Sheila Ludwig was last seen on Friday. She is 5’5″, 180 pounds with black and green eyes. She was last seen wearing dark grey sweatpants, a purple crew neck sweatshirt and winter boots. She lives in Fredericksburg and authorities believe she is still in the area and are asking residents and business owners to check their properties. Ludwig is diabetic and insulin-dependent.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office at 641-394-3121.