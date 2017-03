MESERVEY, Iowa – One person was arrested Sunday night after law enforcement responded to a call of shots fired.

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the 200 block of 3rd St. South in Meservey around 5:30 p.m. They say that 60-year-old Kevin Meints had discharged a firearm from his home. He was arrested and is facing charges of discharging a firearm in city limits.