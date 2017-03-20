2nd Annual Red Bike Share Program is getting ready to start

AUSTIN, Minn.- The temperatures are getting warmer which means area bicyclists are getting ready to start pedaling around and enjoy the sunshine. Starting May 1st bike racks will be filled with red bikes around Austin. They are free to the public, but folks at Vision 2020 are asking that they are returning to the rack when you’re done riding them for the day.

Over winter volunteers at Vision 2020, Rydjor Bike Shop and folks in Austin, spent hours collecting, ripping apart, rebuilding and spray-painting these little red bikes.

The program is a way to encourage more of its residents to hit the road on two wheels.

“There are people that benefit in the community. The folks that may be don’t have a bike or just want to take a ride and don’t have an accessible bike at the time and now there’s a bike for them to use,” said Steve Kime, Vision 2020 Bike/Walk Trails Committee. “I think it’s a program that benefits everyone.”

Kime says the program wouldn’t be possible without all the volunteers.

“I call it a community project where the whole community benefits,” said Kime. “I can’t say enough about the volunteers. Everyone who’s contributed to this has really helped make it what it is.”

Last year they had 30 bikes and this year their goal is 60. Bike racks are located at the Spam Museum, Hormel Foods Corporate South, Hormel Foods Corporate North, Ankeny Mini-Mart, Ellis Middle School, Noon Lion’s park, East Side Lake Picnic Area, Twin towers and Austin’s Community Pool.