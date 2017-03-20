Bridget’s Bill Could Help Protect Future Victims

MASON CITY, Iowa- One local family has been working with lawmakers in Iowa for several years to turn a bill into law after the death of their daughter.

Janet Bottleman of Grafton said her daughter Bridget died in December of 2010 following sexual assault from three men including Bridget’s husband. The men were not charged for Bridget’s death but her husband was convicted of two counts of felony sexual assault.

Bridget’s husband was still listed as the beneficiary for her life insurance money and after a legal battle with the parents, he got it.

“We ultimately lost,” said Bottleman. “This can’t ever happened again. Obviously there’s no financial gain for us to do this, i’s just infuriating that it happened in the first place.”

Bottleman said he wants to make sure it doesn’t happen to someone else, which is why she’s working to pass a bill that would stop the ability to reward convicted felons with a life insurance payout after they’ve committed a crime against the victim within 6 months of their passing.

The bill passed in the Iowa Senate on Thursday and it’s headed to the house to be reviewed.

“With some new people voted in this year, i’m extremely hopeful to see it go through the House,” said Bottleman.

Bottleman said she’s going to continue to reach out to lawmakers and hopes the bill turns into law sooner than later.

“This can’t happen to another family. It just makes sense. Don’t reward convicted felons for these awful crimes,” said Bottleman.