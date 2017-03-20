Estate planning for caregivers

AUSTIN, Minn.- You might be one of the many folks that put off planning your estate, but a local group is encouraging caregivers and parents of those with disabilities to get a head start on it.

Often times when you’re writing out a will you think of the material items that you’ll leave behind and who are they going to go to, but what happens if you are a caregiver of someone with a disability? Folks at The Arc Mower County are giving some tips on estate planning.

“I just know the long term needs of a person with a disability are really important,” said Dawn Helgeson, Executive Director of The Arc Mower County.

Today Disability Planning Specialists put on a presentation at The Arc Mower County to talk to caregivers and parents of those with disabilities about the importance of having a plan once they can’t take care of them anymore.

“It’s a very big thing to do and it’s a very scary thing to do, but I’m willing to talk with them and walk them through that process because it’s not that bad,” said Dave Reedstrom, Consultant with Disability Planning Specialists.

Having a daughter with a disability, Reedstrom knows the importance of making sure you are already planning your estate. That includes making a will and even building a trust fund for your loved one.

“I have a daughter with disabilities. She is 37-years-old and lives at home with us,” said Reedstrom. “We’ve had a trust for her since 1990. We don’t have a lot of money in the trust, but it does work. We’ve test drove it and we have a few things we buy for her. So it works.”

You want to make sure your child is in good hands.

“There are a lot of needs for people with disabilities when they get older and stuff and parents need to know that they need to have something there for them for their future,” said Helgeson. There isn’t always going to be a sibling or someone who can take over.”