Fountain Industries is leaving Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Fountain Industries is moving its manufacturing and corporate offices to Shakopee.

The company says all current employees in Albert Lea have been offered jobs in the new location. The move is scheduled to take place in June.

Fountain Industries makes washing equipment parts for the auto repair and industrial manufacturing markets and the company says it expects to hire additional workers after relocating.

“We are excited about our move,” reports William S. Dea, Fountain Industries CEO. “We have tremendous growth opportunities ahead. With our expanded capabilities, new products and additional employees, we have a very promising future continuing Fountain’s success over the last 50 years.”

The company says the new location will be closer to key suppliers while improving access to customers.