MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is going to state prison for a New Year’s Eve break-in.

25-year-old Montez Javon Lamont Guise of Mason City pleaded guilty to 2nd degree burglary for kicking in the door of a home on December 31, 2016. A charge of false imprisonment for detaining the person inside was dropped.

On Monday, Guise was sentenced to up to 10 years behind bars.