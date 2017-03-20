House fire in rural Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – 20 firefighters responded Sunday evening to a flames at a rural Charles City home.

A report of a kitchen fire at 2623 Wandering Acres Drive came in around 6:53 pm. The Charles City Fire Department arrived to see smoke coming from the home. Firefighters entered and found that the flames had “essentially self-extinguished.”

The resident of the home, which county records say is owned by Marianne Griffin, escaped without injury and no one else was hurt in this incident.

Flames caused heavy damage to the kitchen with moderate to major smoke damage throughout the house and minimal water damage. The cause is under investigation but the Fire Department says it may have been an electrical malfunction.

The Floyd county Sheriff’s Office, Floyd Fire Department, Floyd County Search and Rescue, Butler County REC and AMR Ambulance assisted at the scene.