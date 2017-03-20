House fire sends five to the hospital

MASON CITY, Iowa – Four people escaped a house fire late Sunday night thanks to the help of another person helping pull them out of the burning building.

It happened at 11:13 p.m. on 1st St. NW and North Jefferson Ave. According to authorities, the house is owned by Opportunity Village and there were three residents and an employee inside at the time the fire started. One of the residents heard a popping sound which alerted them to the fire, and officials say another man helped pull them out of the house. All five were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Alliant Energy was also called for a downed power line.

One fire official said about 25 to 50 percent of the house was “involved” in the fire, and the rest experienced smoke damage.

At this time there is no word on the cause of the fire.