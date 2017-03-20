Library up for national award

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Smiles could be seen all around the Rochester Public Library on Monday as people discovered they are up for a national award.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services is calling Rochester’s library one of the best in the country for giving back to their community. We are told programs like the library’s push to get more residents connected and Reading Champions highlight the reasons why they are named a finalist.

There are more than 100,000 libraries and museums in the country and Rochester is now just one of 30 named as contenders for this award. They will find out the results later this spring.