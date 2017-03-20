Man Saves Residents from House Fire

MASON CITY, Iowa – Toyon Hamilton is reflecting on a night he will never forget.

“I don’t know it just popped in my head, I don’t know,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton saw flames coming from the house across the street, 22 North Jefferson, so he reacted.

“I got to get everybody out of there, I got to get everybody out of there,” Hamilton explained outside the damaged home Monday.

Hamilton says he ran to the side door of the home where three people with Opportunity Village lived along with their caretaker.

“Caretaker got the other lady out, I got the other two out, I was like you go to go. The one fell, I picked her up and brought her down the stairs and we got out of there,” Hamilton said.

Russ Hardy owns the home and is beyond grateful for Hamilton’s quick thinking.

“My first thought was for the tenants that live inside this house,” Hardy said.

Hardy knows if Hamilton hadn’t been there the situation could have been much worse.

“He’s a hero in my mind. I would want somebody to do that for me if I needed help to get out of a burning building, I think he’s a hero,” Hardy said.

Hamilton says that’s just what he does.

“It’s just what I do, help people,” Hamilton said.

The cause of the fire according to Mason City Fire is due to improperly discarding a cigarette.