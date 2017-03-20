MASON CITY, Iowa – National Poisoning Prevention Week kicks off this and the Iowa Poison Control Center has some tips for parents.

Many of the calls that come in on the poison hotline include children exposed to cleaning supplies, laundry pods and personal care items.

Chelsi McCoy, says she had to call the poison hotline before and has taken steps to make sure her daughter is safe.

“Well, we keep all of our chemicals under the sink in the kitchen and we got one of those plastic lock things for parenting control, so it’s supposed to keep the kids safe so they can’t get to it until they get older,” says McCoy.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, poisoning is the top cause of injury death in the United States.