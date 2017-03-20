One person hurt in crash south of Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – One person was hurt after a one-vehicle accident Saturday night in Cerro Gordo County.

The Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Angela Kaspar of Rockford was driving east in the 16000 block of 210th Street when she went into the ditch, hit a field drive and her car was sent flying.

Kaspar was taken to Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The car sustained extensive damage.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash and charges are pending.

This accident took place around 9:21 pm Saturday.