Ostercamp pleads guilty

Darcy Ostercamp

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman has been ordered to pay a fine for firing a handgun in city limits.

54-year-old Darcy Eilline Ostercamp of Mason City was arrested after police responded to a report of shots fired on February 11 in the 1400 block of North Carolina Place.  A caller reported seeing a female firing a gun outside her residence.

The Mason City Fire Department, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol were also called out for this incident.

Ostercamp has been fined $200 after pleading guilty to discharging a firearm in city limits.

