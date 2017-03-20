Residents Prepare for Spring Cleaning

MASON CITY, Iowa – Spring is finally here and a local donation drop off has been pretty busy with people dropping off items they no longer use.

“Actually just before winter comes we’ll go through our winter items and sometimes we bring them in right then. Other times we wait until spring and bring it in at once with one big load, so it varies,” says Glenys Shafer.

Steve Beavers, manager at Affordable Thrift Store says clothing is the most popular type of donation.

“The thing we receive the most is clothing on a regular basis with people bringing in clothing all of the time. This time the other day we had a family bringing toys and things from cleaning out a closet, we get miscellaneous things, books and small appliances,” says Beaver.

Affordables relies heavily on the community to provide them with clothing and they are pretty busy during the spring.

“We’re taking it back to the back room and processing and sorting it for seasonal,” says Beaver.

As for Shafer, she says the hardest part about spring cleaning is avoiding the temptation of buying new things as she gets rid of the old items.

“I think I have room for more and you always find something that you just can’t live without, so it’s fun to be here, it’s so many neat things and so many neat people.”