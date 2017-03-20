Rochester man loses appeal on criminal sexual conduct

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester man who pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct has lost his appeal.

33-year-old Sahal Osman Shidane was accused in April 2011 of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl who was helping him back into his wheelchair after he used a restroom at May Clinic. He pleaded guilty to 4th degree criminal sexual conduct and was sentenced to 10 years of supervised probation.

Shidane then asked in December 2015 to withdraw his guilty plea, claiming his attorney had not warned him about the affect it could have on his immigration status.

Shidane says he was told in May 2014 by the Social Security Administration that he would eventually stop receiving benefits unless he became “a U.S. citizen or an eligible alien under the law.” However, he says an immigration attorney told him his conviction for criminal sexual conduct could result in his deportation.

The district court ruled that Shidane’s appeal was not filed within a two year time limit and denied it. The Minnesota Court of Appeals has now agreed with that ruling.