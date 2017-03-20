Saint Ansgar City Council discussing backyard chickens

ST. ANSGAR, Iowa – Chickens may be the new neighbors of some folks if a local city council approves it.

Steven Braun from Saint Ansgar is working with the city council to get it permitted to have chickens in your backyard. Braun says the council has discussed having coops inspected and a possible fee to allow it, if approved. Braun said the council never knew about his chickens, but when a complaint came in about another neighbor’s coop, he notified the council of his birds.

“People over the years have had chickens in town here and nobody has ever said anything and there’s always been this big question: Is it legal or not legal? I thought, ‘let’s bring it in the open, lets deal with it,’ ” Braun said.

Saint Ansgar’s City Council is looking to discuss the issue at their next meeting, April 10.