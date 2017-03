ROCHESTER, Minn. – Thousands of people are being served each day by Meals on Wheels in our area and that includes the biggest city, Rochester.

On Monday community leaders gathered to talk about the importance of the program and to also give back. Mayor Ardell Brede and Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson are just two of the celebrity volunteers this week going on routes for the program.

Leaders tell us each year they give out 30,000 meals in Rochester alone.