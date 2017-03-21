An area baseball diamond is getting an environmentally-friendly makeover

AUSTIN, Minn.- Austin’s Marcusen Park is getting an environmentally-friendly makeover.

The future is bright at the park because all of the lights are being converted to LED lights which are more energy-efficient.

This is the first community park in the entire state making this change.

“We take a lot of pride in trying to not only maintain the field, but to keep it going in a positive direction,” said Joe Serratore, Marcusen Park Association’s board member. “Right now for our four summer teams that play here it’s not only something that’s nice to have it’s really a necessity. Our lights were getting to the point where they weren’t safe anymore”

The project will cost about $177,000. The City of Austin is loaning the Marcusen Association about $60,000 of that. The Hormel Foundation is providing the rest. They’re hoping to have all the lights up and running by mid-May.