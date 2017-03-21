Austin is now a friend to bees

AUSTIN, Minn. – Austin is becoming a “bee-friendly” city.

At Monday’s meeting, the City Council approved a “bee-safe” resolution that promised to stop using systemic pesticides and create and protect pollen-favorable habitat. Austin’s city website and the city’s social media accounts will also encourage property owners to buy Minnesota native perennials and to avoid the use of systemic pesticides on their property.

Austin City Administrator Craig Clark says the Council “recognized the importance bees and other pollinators play in our food production by promoting these best practices.” He says this makes Austin one of just 16 “bee-friendly” cities across the state.

Experts say bees across the country are losing 1/4th to 1/3rd of their hives each winter.

You can read the official resolution below.

RESOLUTION NO. 15393

RESOLUTION PROMOTING THE RESERVE POLLINATOR DECLINE AND RESTORATION OF POLLINATOR HEALTH IN MINNESOTA

WHEREAS, the City of Austin is dedicated to promoting and maintaining a healthy urban and natural environment today and in the future and will monitor progress on Governor Dayton’s Executive Order 16-07 issued August 2016 Directing Steps to Reverse Pollinator Decline and Restore Pollinator Health in Minnesota; and

WHEREAS, such pollinating insects such as honeybees, bumblebees, native bees and butterflies are integral to a healthy ecosystem and to a wide diversity of essential foods including fruits, nuts, and vegetables by helping to pollinate over 75% of our flowering plants and nearly 75% of our crops; and

WHEREAS, such pollinators, including native bees and other insects in particular, are threatened by the loss of natural flowering habitat, pesticide use, pathogens and parasites noting that “pesticide” is an umbrella term for herbicide, insecticide, and fungicide so herbicides are pesticides. Often herbicides are combined with other fungicides and insecticides so it is important to be clear on ingredients in all products; and

WHEREAS, more native plants introduced into any landscape attracts more native insect diversity, including predators, so fewer pests survive. The definition of a pollinator friendly plant is a plant that provides pollen and/or nectar and has not been treated with a systemic insecticide or pesticide such as neonicotinoid or Fiprinil; and

WHEREAS, the use of pesticides for control of harmful pests have unintended consequences against beneficial insects such as bees and the insect predators which are often pollinators; and

WHEREAS, systemic insecticides including neonicotinoids and Fiprinil are known to be harmful to pollinators, invertebrates, birds and aquatic animals; and

WHEREAS, this resolution acknowledges that the City of Austin’s Park and Recreation Department does conduct a number of activities that are aimed at increasing pollinator populations such as:

designing new and renovated facilities with emphasis on consideration for adding natural areas with beneficial pollinator friendly plantings where possible.

actively restoring and enhancing naturalized park areas using pollinator friendly native plants.

hanging flower baskets in downtown areas each spring with agreement that flowers be sourced from non-neonicotinoid growers.

The vast majority of city parks are maintained with pesticide free methods, e.g. dandelions are left untreated and when necessary the major portion of chemical usage is herbicide application.

Implementing and forming partnerships to over-seed little-used turf areas with more beneficial clover where possible.

Planting a diverse array of tree species that support pollinators by providing food, habitat and other materials such as resins, and currently performs limited chemical treatment for emerald ash borer using internally injected non- neonicotinoid insecticides.

WHEREAS, the City of Austin already has a significant amount of pollinator friendly land including the 518-acre Jay C. Hormel Nature Center, 28 city parks, Todd Park Sports Complex, and other athletic fields; and

WHEREAS, the City of Austin has well-established partnerships with Spruce Up Austin, Izaak Walton League, Friends of the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center, Austin Utilities and the Austin Sustainability Taskforce with focus on increasing our pollinator friendly environment and increasing the number of rain gardens, with each rain garden being planted with pollinator friendly species, and

WHEREAS some specialized facilities such as athletic fields may have a higher need for use of pesticides and exceptions for such areas are recognized as not yet having reasonable alternatives; and

WHEREAS, the Austin City Council finds it is in the public interest for the City of Austin to demonstrate its commitment through the use of best management practices which eliminate the use of harmful pesticides on public property wherever possible in favor of reasonable alternatives.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED THAT THE CITY OF AUSTIN shall:

Direct all City departments to eliminate the use of systemic insecticides, including neonicotinoids and Fiprinil on all city property and in plants and plant products. Provide city employees with routine education to promote and assist in protecting pollinators and encourage ideas for creating favorable pollinator habitat. Continue to work with partners to increase knowledge about the value and importance of favorable pollinator habitat. Eliminate the use of neonicotinoids or Fiprinil insecticides, and other pesticides proven to be harmful to pollinators, on city grounds. Until feasible alternatives are available, specific exceptions are allowed for flower baskets, pots. When used, the City of Austin will follow best practices when applying, e.g. applying at the appropriate time. Exploring alternative pest management on a portion of athletic fields, and wherever possible phase out entirely as safer and reasonable alternatives become available. Require all city departments with any inventory of materials containing neonicotinoids or Fiprinil insecticides proven to be harmful to pollinators to discontinue use and properly dispose of them unless a justifiable need has been identified by another department. If such a need has been identified, the product shall be inventoried and applied in a controlled and limited manner to all current application best practices. The need and use of such products will be reviewed on an ongoing basis until a reasonable alternative is identified. To the best of its ability, the City will source plant materials and trees from nurseries that do not use neonicotinoids or Fiprinil or other pesticides proven to be harmful to pollinators. Continue to include planting of flowering natural area, with a preference for Minnesota native perennials in the design of renovated spaces and restore existing spaces with pollinator-favorable habitat when opportunities to do so are manageable. Continue to advocate at the State and Federal level for increased authority to address the non-agriculture use of pesticides and for other pollinator friendly policies. Provide information via the City of Austin website and other means that encourages all city property owners – residential, commercial and institutional – to be more conscious of pollinator stewardship practices regarding the purchase and sale of plants including Minnesota native perennials, and not using systemic pesticides on their property such as neonicotinoid or Fiprinil which are proven to be harmful to pollinators, invertebrates, birds and aquatic animals, plus noting that city parks and public spaces are pesticide-free zones. The City of Austin shall transmit copies of this resolution to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, the Governor of Minnesota, local sate representatives and senators, US. Department of Agriculture and the US Environmental Protection Agency.

Passed by vote of yeas and nays this 20th day of March, 2017.

YEAS 5 NAYS 0

ATTEST: APPROVED:

/s/ Tom Dankert /s/ Thomas A. Stiehm

City Recorder Mayor