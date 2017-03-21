MASON CITY, Iowa – Thousands of patients with blood cancers like leukemia need a marrow transplant to survive and now generous donors signed up to help aid in this need.

Be The Match partnered with Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa in hosting a bone marrow drive.

The goal is to get healthy and committed donors.

Sarah Ostrander, came out to register after her son received help from donors in the past.

“I had a son that had some medical issues and stuff and he actually did have to get a lot of blood transfusions when he was in the hospital and I know he used I guess they would call it an entire donors stash of blood.”

Mercy Medical Center North Iowa says their goal is to get 25 people to register.