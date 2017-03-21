Celebrating a life gone too soon

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A young life, gone way too soon will be remembered at an event that also aims to shed light on the important issue of mental health.

In January, Kasson-Mantorville Senior Wyatt Coy tragically ended his own life. The night before, he was working out at the Anytime Fitness in Kasson, a gym managed by Ashley Applen. When Applen found out about what happened, she was moved to do something for the family, who are all members at the gym.

She got together with Kelly Derby, a close friend of the Coy family and began planning Wyatt’s Sunshine 5K Run/Walk.

“I approached the family saying, “there’s never going to be a right time to ask you this but I really want to honor Wyatt.” That’s kind of how we started the whole 5K and they said yes and the smiles on their faces just lit up the room,” Applen explains.

The event is not only meant to celebrate Wyatt’s life, but also to increase mental health awareness. The National Alliance on Mental Illness SE Minnesota will be at the event to provide information on mental health/illness.

Applen and Derby say they’ve received so much support from the community and folks wanting to do what they can to help.

“I feel like we’re going to have quite a few people at the walk and we’ve had lots of people who have wanted to help and want to participate and also mental health services that want to come and provide information,” Derby adds.

Net proceeds for the 5K will go to NAMI SE Minnesota.

Event info:

Wyatt’s Sunshine 5K Run/Walk

Saturday May 13th

Veteran’s Memorial Park in Kasson

8:30-9:30 AM Sign-in & Register

10:00 AM Run/Walk

Registration Fee: $20 (includes t-shirt and drawstring bag)

Registration will close on Friday May 5th

More information and to register online:

https://stores.inksoft.com/wyatts_5k