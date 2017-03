DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Des Moines authorities have released the name of a man whose body was found in a burned-out residential garage. The Des Moines Fire Department identified the man as 52-year-old Charles Flanders, who lived in the attached residence that also was damaged in Wednesday’s blaze.

Three other people escaped from the home. The department says the fire cause remains under investigation. Preliminary autopsy results have not been released.