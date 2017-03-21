Final guilty plea in Rochester home invasion

Related Coverage Update: Fourth person arrested for home invasion and shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The final defendant in a home invasion is pleading guilty.

39-year-old Vondale Lamar Kincaide of Austin has entered a guilty plea to 1st degree assault. His sentencing is scheduled for May 5 in Olmsted County District Court.

Kincaide and three other men were arrested after the robbery of Andrew Wieners in July 2015. Wieners told authorities that he was shot in the knee when the four men entered his Rochester home and demanded marijuana.

Dion Abrams of Minneapolis was found guilty of 1st degree robbery, 1st degree assault, 1st degree burglary, 2nd degree assault and possession of a firearm as a felon. He was sentenced to 195 months in prison.

Antonyo White of Rochester pleaded guilty to 1st degree aggravated robbery and was given 93 months behind bars. Walter Abrams of Minneapolis received 75 months in prison after pleading guilty to 1st degree aggravated robbery as well.