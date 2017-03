LANSING, Minn. – Firefighters responded to a fire at the landfill in Lansing.

The landfill is owned by SKB Environmental. The call came in around 9:00pm on Tuesday. A neighbor reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the landfill.

According to the Austin Fire Department, an 80 foot by 60 foot section of the landfill was on fire. Nobody was injured. Firefighters aren’t sure exactly what caused the fire, but it is believed to be accidental.