Golden Apple: Amy Price

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – 8th grader Brylee Hoeppner, at Northwood Kensett Junior High School is one of many students who has been impacted by Amy Price, science teache.

“I nominated her because in her classroom she always makes class fun and she always add games to it or something that makes it really fun for us,” says Hoeppner.

Price keeps her students engaged by having them do a variety of projects and hands on activities.

“I try to keep them involved by doing competitions or doing different activities in the classroom,” says Price.

As for Hoeppner, she has learned valuable skill sets that go beyond science.

“She’s taught me a lot, she’s taught me how to work with other people and communicate better.”

And while Price is only in her second year of teaching, she is looking forward to many years of preparing her students for success.

“I just want them to learn something to gain something, maybe it’s a real life experience, maybe it’s understanding how to look at materials and be like okay that’s false, and that’s true. I want them to gain something each day.”