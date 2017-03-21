Guilty plea in North Iowa drug case

By Published:
Michael Nalan

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Mason City arrest has led to a guilty plea in federal court.

33-year-old Michael Adam Nalan was arrested in September 2016 for allegedly having 24 grams of ice methamphetamine and $28,000 cash in his possession.  Local charges in Cerro Gordo County were dismissed, however, to allow for prosecution in Cedar Rapids Federal Court.

Nalan has now pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.  Federal authorities say that between April 2012 and September 2016, Nalan worked with others to distribute meth in Iowa.

No sentencing date has been set but Nalan is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of at least 10 years.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s