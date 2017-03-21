Guilty plea in North Iowa drug case

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Mason City arrest has led to a guilty plea in federal court.

33-year-old Michael Adam Nalan was arrested in September 2016 for allegedly having 24 grams of ice methamphetamine and $28,000 cash in his possession. Local charges in Cerro Gordo County were dismissed, however, to allow for prosecution in Cedar Rapids Federal Court.

Nalan has now pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Federal authorities say that between April 2012 and September 2016, Nalan worked with others to distribute meth in Iowa.

No sentencing date has been set but Nalan is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of at least 10 years.