Lead Hazard Control Program

MASON CITY, Iowa- A local public health department is working to protect families from being exposed to lead-based paint.

The Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health received a grant for more than $1 million from Housing and Urban Development. It will allow them to test and help remove lead hazards from homes and rental properties.

To qualify for the program, you must be a low-income family in a home where a child under the age of six resides or spends a lot of time. Lead Abatement Program Manager Jenna Willems said on average, families could receive around $10 thousand dollars in improvements.

“We have the ability to replace windows, replace siding to remediate the lead hazards,” said Willems. “Some of those improvements can make a big impact even when it comes to home maintenance and improvement.”

Williems said most homes built before 1978 contain some lead-based paint.