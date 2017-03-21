Man in critical condition after alleged assault in Rochester

Published: Updated:
Robert Warren

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An alleged attack has left one person in critical condition and another facing a felony charge.

The Rochester Police Department says it received several calls after 9 pm Monday about an incident in the 1500 block of 11th Street SE.  Witnesses said 42-year-old Robert Warren of Rochester was stomping repeatedly on the head of a 31-year-old man.

A 17-year-old girl says she yelled at Warren that she was calling police and that Warren, in mid-stomp, looked at her and then continued the assault.  Warren was arrested down the street from the scene of the alleged attack.

Rochester police say the victim has life-threatening head injuries.

Warren is being held in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on a charge of 3rd degree assault.  Police say he may have been under the influence of alcohol during the alleged crime.

