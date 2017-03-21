New project aims to connect communities one block party at a time

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It might be the largest city in our area, but recent data from the United Way is showing that a growing number of people living in Rochester feel disconnected, sometimes even isolated. One of the big reasons according to the report is that people simply don’t know their neighbors.

It’s an issue the 2016-2017 Leadership Greater Rochester class hopes to address with their Community Improvement Project. It’s called, “Building Blocks: Building Community One Block at a Time” and includes launching a mobile block party trailer that comes filled with block party supplies and equipment.

“Yard games, tables and chairs, and all of the stuff that you need but not everybody has to throw a block party,” explains Karen Lemke, with LGR.

The trailer will be managed by Rochester Parks and Rec. and RNeighbors and will be available for folks to rent out. The other piece of the project is creating a neighborhood toolkit. Lemke says the idea is to build community connections that tend to be lacking in today’s society.

“As we have more and more people moving into Rochester; making those connections, it’s so important so this is one of the ways that we hope people can start meeting their neighbors and getting connected.”

LGR is working on fundraising efforts are will be seeking financial and in-kind donations for their project. THey hope to have the trailer available to rent out by late summer.