ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s a new part of a local downtown and on Tuesday we found out more about them.

There are two new trash bins located in Rochester and they are powered up by solar. City crews tell us they can remotely look at how full or empty the trash containers are which will save them time in having people go out and check on them often.

The city will look at how things go over the next year before deciding whether to add more.