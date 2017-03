Related Coverage Osage woman arrested for allegedly stealing from her mother

OSAGE, Iowa – Stealing from her mother does not get a Mitchell County any more time in jail.

58-year-old Marilyn Jo Spartz of Osage was sentenced Tuesday to one year of probation after pleading guilty to 3rd degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor. Spartz was originally charged with felony 2nd degree theft.

Authorities say Spartz stole over $2,000 from her mother’s accounts between July and December 2016.

A 30 day jail sentence and a $625 fine were suspended.