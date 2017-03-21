Parents react to child accidentally hanging himself

KIMT News 3 – It’s a devastating story that has many people talking.

Parents are now questioning how close they should monitor their kids when shopping after a 4-year-old boy accidentally hung himself in a changing room at a thrift shop in Mankato. Shoppers at Southbridge Mall say they heard the story in the news and its heartbreaking. On Saturday, the child slipped into a dressing room and jumped up on a bench. That’s when authorities say the hood on his sweatshirt got snagged on a coat hook and he suffocated to death.

Kim Christy says she knows the same thing could happen to any child that runs off, so she was very strict when it came to shopping with her kids when they were young.

“They just had to stay close by and be in my sight at all times,” Christy said.

Christy says it’s not a store’s responsibility to watch your kids for you. The mother of the child stated her child lost his life simply playing.