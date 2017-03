MASON CITY, Iowa – A Plymouth man accused of trying to cheat his employer is pleading not guilty.

20-year-old Brandon Dean Tonn is charged with 2nd degree theft. He allegedly deposited eight paychecks twice while working for Dominos Pizza in Mason City. Authorities say Tonn used a phone app to deposit the checks, then deposited the actual checks at a bank.

His trial is scheduled for May 2 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.