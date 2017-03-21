President Donald Trumps proposed cuts could impact NI Air Travel

KIMT News 3- President Donald Trump has expressed his ideas on a budget cut proposal and one of the items on the list is the 40 year old ‘Essential Air Service’ that cost tax payers around $175 million.

The program is designed to help airlines that travel to smaller communities keep the cost of their tickets down. Essentially, the funds are used to pay for empty seats on the planes.

One of the Airlines that utilizes the federal funding is Air Choice One, which has flights out of Mason City to Chicago, St. Louis and Minneapolis. Those with the airline say if the proposal goes through it will impact employees and passengers.

“If they get rid of the air service then I would have to drive further, maybe stay in Minneapolis over night or get up earlier,” says Mary Lou Galindo of Mason City.