DECORAH, Iowa – A woman accused of a roadside stabbing has pleaded guilty.

32-year-old Jade Marie McAllister of Oelwein was arrested after an incident on February 6 near Festina in Winneshiek County. Authorities said McAllister stabbed someone three times with a knife.

She has entered guilty pleas to assault with intent to inflict serious injury and domestic abuse assault. McAllister received two years of probation for each charge.