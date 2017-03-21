Rochester Airport getting a second flight to Atlanta

Related Coverage New flights from Rochester running smoothly

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Delta Air Lines is adding a second daily flight to Atlanta from the Rochester International Airport.

The additional service will begin July 9.

“The addition of a second daily flight to the Delta hub at Atlanta is tremendous news for our region.” John Reed, executive director of the Rochester International Airport. “We have been emphasizing the importance of choosing to Fly Local. It takes a collective regional effort to support and recruit additional flights. This movement by Delta to add a new flight to Atlanta is only possible because of the support of the current Delta flights and the demand for more air service in our region.”

Delta initially launched flights between Rochester and Atlanta on September 2, 2014.

“We’re excited that our Rochester customers will have additional choice and frequency for business and leisure trips alike with the addition of a second daily nonstop to our Atlanta hub,” said Bill Lentsch, Delta’s Minnesota-based Senior Vice President – Delta Connection. “This additional fight will allow for many convenient connecting options throughout the southern U.S. and internationally as well. We thank the entire Rochester community for the privilege to serve them.”

The tentative daily schedule has Delta flying out of Rochester International Airport at 6:30 am and 3 pm and arriving from Atlanta at 3:22 pm and 8:33 pm.