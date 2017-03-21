Training to Care: Techniques for questioning sex assault victims

MASON CITY, Iowa – We see it all the time in crime dramas like Criminal Minds.

Law enforcement officers questioning suspects and victims, and while they make it look easy, there’s a lot that goes into the process of getting someone to open up and accurately recount what happened.

“I really feel there needs to be a change in our culture. I believe we live in a rape culture, culture that tolerates rape and where the prevalence of rape is high,” Dave Markel said.

What Markel, a trainer in sexual assault training techniques, is teaching local law enforcement could change everything. Learning what it takes for a victim of a sexual assault to replay what happened is crucial.

“We care about getting information so that we can have a successful prosecution, can build a case for an arrest,” said Aaron Onder, an investigator with Mason City Police.

Onder was a student Tuesday. Along with other members of North Iowa law enforcement, Onder was learning techniques for questioning victims of sexual assault.

“We care about the victim because they’ve been through a lot, being a traumatic experience we don’t want to re-traumatize them,” Onder said.

It’s not just law enforcement that can learn from this. You can, too. If you know someone who’s been a victim of sexual assault, you should ask them any “why” questions.

“It makes them feel guilty, and it actually is a blaming kind of question and there are ways to get that information about the “why” of why they did something, said something, didn’t do something, by asking their thought process,” Markel said.

It’s a new concept for Onder.

“I have asked that before in some instances, so yes, I have been re-thinking some things in how to ask the questions properly to gain the same information,” Onder explained.

It may also be new for you.

“It’s critical. The public is part of what needs to change in terms of rape culture. We need to change the public’s general philosophy that most victims lie about being raped or sexually assaulted when they don’t. Only less than eight percent lie about being raped or sexually assaulted,” Markel said.