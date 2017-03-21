Two bald eagles shot in Webster County

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa – The state Department of Natural Resources is looking for whoever shot two bald eagles.

“People around here are outraged,” says Bill Spece, state conservation officer with the Iowa DNR. “Both eagles were shot with a similar caliber firearm and left for dead so it is possible that these cases are related.”

The first bald eagle, an immature bird, was found in early March by a person hunting shed deer antlers in the Boone Forks Wildlife Area, in southeast Webster County. The second bald eagle was a mature bird found Saturday near the sewage lagoons at Lehigh.

That bird was alive, but died shortly after being transported to a wildlife rehabilitator.

“We don’t have much to go on so we are asking for the public’s help to find those responsible,” Spece says.

Anyone with information can use on these bald eagles use the Turn in Poachers (TIP) website at http://www.iowadnr.gov/tip, call the TIP hotline at 1-800-532-2020 or call Bill Spece directly at 515-571-0127.

Bald eagles are protected in Iowa by both state and federal law.