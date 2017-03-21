Watch live: Neil Gorsuch Supreme Court confirmation hearings

Watch today’s Supreme Court Justice confirmation hearings here

Washington – The lengthy process of Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice has reached Day 2.

Senators are expected to question Gorsuch throughout the day Tuesday, and Wednesday testimony will include outside witnesses for a hearing expected to last three to four days.

The Senate has confirmed 124 Supreme Court justices since the United States was founded. The Supreme Court justice guides the nation’s judicial branch.

The confirmation process is long, with many one-on-one meetings in prior weeks before testimony started this week.

Tuesday’s session is expected to last 10 hours.

Gorsuch opened the day by being asked if he would have a problem ruling against the President.

“I have no difficulty ruling against or for any party,” Gorsuch said. “There’s no such thing as a Republican judge or a Democratic judge. We just have judges in this country.”