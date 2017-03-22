Celebrating Small Business Development Centers

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Small businesses are a vital part of any economy, but they often need a little help getting off the ground. That’s where Small Business Development Centers (SBDC) come in. SBDCs offer free one-on-one guidance with entrepreneurs looking to either start or grow business.

Now, these centers are being recognized nationwide with the first ever SBDC Day. To celebrate, the Southeast Minnesota Small Business Development Center hosted an open house at Tonic Local Kitchen & Juice Bar, which is one of the businesses they’ve helped find success.

Nicci Sylvester, the owner and creator of Tonic opened up shop over three years ago and says she wouldn’t be standing where she is today without their guidance.

“Not only did they help me get it off the ground, they kept supporting me in my few months after opening and helped guide me with so many spreadsheets, it was ridiculous but it really helped me see my spending, see my money coming in, change the actuary numbers; they were just so crucial,” Sylvester explains.

The Southeast Minnesota SBDC, which serves an 11 county area, is able to help with business plans, loan packages, market research, and even budgeting. The office is housed at Rochester Community and Technical College.