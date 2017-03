AUSTIN, Minn. – A man has been arrested for allegedly selling drugs near a school.

Dion Edward Wadley of Austin is being held in the Mower County Jail on a charge of 1st degree sale of heroin.

He was arrested Tuesday after Austin police searched Wadley’s home in the 1800 block of East Oakland Avenue. That action came after a two-month investigation.

Wadley’s residence is near Neveln Elementary School and the district was notified of the search to ensure student safety.